Iowa native Kurt Warner tweets sneak peek at biopic ‘American Underdog’

Kurt Warner fans are getting a look at a new movie based on the hall of fame quarterback's life.

It is called “American Underdog.”

Kurt Warner posted the preview of the movie on Twitter Wednesday.

Zachary Levi will play Warner in the film.

Other notable celebrities starring in the film are Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid.

The biopic is set for release on December 10.

Warner played college football at UNI before playing for three NFL teams.

Destiny belongs to the underdogs.



Here's a first look at our movie @AmericanUnderdg by @Lionsgate Films in theaters this December! #AmericanUnderdog pic.twitter.com/Dz1frvdY03 — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) July 7, 2021

