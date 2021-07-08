Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa native Kurt Warner tweets sneak peek at biopic ‘American Underdog’

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCRG) - Kurt Warner fans are getting a look at a new movie based on the hall of fame quarterback’s life.

It is called “American Underdog.”

Kurt Warner posted the preview of the movie on Twitter Wednesday.

Zachary Levi will play Warner in the film.

Other notable celebrities starring in the film are Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid.

The biopic is set for release on December 10.

Warner played college football at UNI before playing for three NFL teams.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, near Palo, on May 22, 2021.
Identity of two people found dead at Pleasant Creek released
Logan Phelon, left, 6, and Seth Phelon, right, 3.
Authorities say 2 young brothers found dead at Algona home
Gladys Booher is angry about the most recent tragic accident on Adventureland's Raging River...
Adventureland worker’s widow expresses anger over Saturday’s accident
Alex Ball, 40, of Solon.
Man charged after allegedly burglarizing multiple Solon storage units
Keegan Casteel, 32, was released from jail Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend hours later...
Iowa man arrested for bringing weapons to Chicago hotel bonds out, proposes to girlfriend

Latest News

Zach Johnson happy to make return to John Deere Classic
Golf returns to Quad Cities as the John Deere Classic begins Thursday.
Golf returns to Quad Cities as John Deere Classic begins Thursday
Dubuque County Board of Health votes down COVID-19 vaccine lottery incentive program
Thursday marks 6 weeks since 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson disappeared from his hometown of...
Authorities still looking for Xavior Harrelson, 6 weeks after disappearance