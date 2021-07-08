Iowa man arrested for bringing weapons to Chicago hotel bonds out, proposes to girlfriend

CHICAGO, Illinois (CNN) - The Iowa man arrested in Chicago, after police say they found a loaded rifle, a laser scope and a pistol inside his Lakeside Drive hotel room on July 4, made bond on Wednesday.

Keegan Casteel, of Ankeny, had little to say in front of cameras Wednesday as he walked past reporters, but asked a question of his own.

In a strange twist just outside Chicago’s Police District 18 Headquarters, Casteel dropped to one knee in the middle of the street and proposed to his girlfriend as a child in the vehicle called out, “mommy.”

It came about two hours after the Casteel bonded out of Cook County jail. The 32-year-old is charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Casteel ignored journalists who questioned why he brought the guns to Chicago, instead proposing to his girlfriend before getting in the car, driven away by his now fiancée.

