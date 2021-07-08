Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa joins antitrust lawsuit against Google

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller on Wednesday joined 37 other attorneys General in a lawsuit against Google alleging it closed the Android app distribution ecosystem to competitors.

In a news release, AG Miller said the states are accusing Google of using its dominance to unfairly restrict competition with the Google Play Store, harming consumers by limiting choice and driving up app prices.

“Millions of consumers rely on the Google Play Store to discover and download frequently used apps on their smart devices,” Miller said. “Through the use of restrictive contracts and agreements, Google has used this reliance to thwart competition and create a monopoly in app distribution. What’s more, Google has knowingly passed higher than average fees along to customers, often costing consumers hundreds if not thousands of dollars they wouldn’t have spent except for Google’s dominant market position.”

The lawsuit alleges that Google works to discourage or prevent competition, which violates federal and state antitrust laws.

It also says consumers are forced to pay Google’s commission, up to 30 percent, on in-app purchases of digital content, adding that, that’s much higher commission consumers would pay if they had other payment processing systems available.

The District of Columbia and 36 other states are part of the lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, near Palo, on May 22, 2021.
Identity of two people found dead at Pleasant Creek released
Logan Phelon, left, 6, and Seth Phelon, right, 3.
Authorities say 2 young brothers found dead at Algona home
Gladys Booher is angry about the most recent tragic accident on Adventureland's Raging River...
Adventureland worker’s widow expresses anger over Saturday’s accident
Alex Ball, 40, of Solon.
Man charged after allegedly burglarizing multiple Solon storage units
Keegan Casteel, 32, was released from jail Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend hours later...
Iowa man arrested for bringing weapons to Chicago hotel bonds out, proposes to girlfriend

Latest News

Just hours after Cedar Rapids police investigated two different shootings, they announced a new...
Cedar Rapids police announce new method of fighting gun violence
Just hours after Cedar Rapids police investigated two different shootings, they announced a new...
Cedar Rapids police announce new method of fighting gun violence
Zach Johnson happy to make return to John Deere Classic
Golf returns to Quad Cities as the John Deere Classic begins Thursday.
Golf returns to Quad Cities as John Deere Classic begins Thursday