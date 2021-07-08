Show You Care
Dubuque County Board of Health votes down COVID-19 vaccine lottery incentive program

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Board of Health voted against a proposed lottery to incentivize COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Telegraph Herald reports the board voted 5-0 against the proposal, but one member abstained from the vote.

The proposal included four lottery drawings worth $10,000 each.

Several Board of Health members say they voted against it because they say data doesn’t show incentives like these work.

As of Wednesday, 63 percent of those eligible to get the vaccine in Dubuque County had at least received one dose of the vaccine. Both county and health officials hoped the proposed lottery incentive program would encourage others to do the same.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

