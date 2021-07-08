Dry & comfortable today, storms return tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is going to a really nice day to get outside. There may be a few areas of drizzle out the door, but otherwise dry.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through the rest of the day as highs climb into the 70s. Humidity levels will also be on the lower end today.

Rain and storm chances increase overnight tonight and stay scattered through the day tomorrow. There may be the potential for heavy rainfall. Highs stay in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend. As this system continues to move through eastern Iowa, we will keep scattered shower chances Saturday and Sunday before eventually those wrap up into next week and temperatures are back in the 80s.

