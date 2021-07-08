Community sweet corn harvest planned for Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several groups in Linn County are organizing a community sweet corn harvest.

It’s happening from July 22 to August 1 at Dows Farm, located at 622 Dows Road in Cedar Rapids.

People in the area can go and pick as much free sweet corn as they’d like.

The group wants to address food insecurity as people have faced hardship through the pandemic and derecho.

Guides are available to walk guests into the corn and teach them how to pick it.

Picking times vary by the day.

