Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

City: Evacuated Miami-area condo still unsafe for occupancy

The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a...
The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — North Miami Beach officials say a condominium building that was evacuated because of safety concerns must stay unoccupied until the condo association submits a new 40-year recertification report that addresses all structural and electrical issues.

The building is about five miles from Surfside, Florida, where Champlain Towers South collapsed on June 24.

An audit prompted by the collapse found that the nearby 156-unit Crestview Towers had been deemed structurally and electrically unsafe in January.

The city rejected two new surveys filed by the condo association this week because they did not comply with the certification process or address problems raised in the January report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, near Palo, on May 22, 2021.
Identity of two people found dead at Pleasant Creek released
Logan Phelon, left, 6, and Seth Phelon, right, 3.
Authorities say 2 young brothers found dead at Algona home
Gladys Booher is angry about the most recent tragic accident on Adventureland's Raging River...
Adventureland worker’s widow expresses anger over Saturday’s accident
Alex Ball, 40, of Solon.
Man charged after allegedly burglarizing multiple Solon storage units
Keegan Casteel, 32, was released from jail Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend hours later...
Iowa man arrested for bringing weapons to Chicago hotel bonds out, proposes to girlfriend

Latest News

Zach Johnson happy to make return to John Deere Classic
Golf returns to Quad Cities as the John Deere Classic begins Thursday.
Golf returns to Quad Cities as John Deere Classic begins Thursday
Areas of low vaccination rates across the United States are concerning.
White House COVID briefing: There are concerning trends
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in Stamford, Conn....
Opioid giant Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy exit plan gains steam with OK from more states