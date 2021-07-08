Church continues to pray for victims of Adventureland accident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Church leadership at Christian Life Church on the Southwest side of Cedar Rapids sang songs of encouragement and hope Wednesday for the victims of the Adventureland accident Saturday.

Authorities said 11-year old Michael Jaramillo died Sunday after his family’s raft flipped over on the Raging River ride at the theme park. His brother was in a medically induced coma.

“David, their father, was still joyful and has a lot of faith in the lord,” said Christian Life Church Children’s Director Michael Hall.

Hall taught Michael about the bible and how to interpret the verses. It was an experience he won’t forget.

“Michael always wanted to succeed in what he was doing and he always wanted to be first,” he said.

The faithful said they were grateful Michael wasn’t suffering and that he was now in heaven. The pastor’s wife and Worship Pastor, Amanda Shields said the Jaramillo’s have been there for fundraisers and events. It was now time for her community to be there for the family.

“We have come around them and lift their arms and be their strength,” said Shields. It didn’t happen to us directly, but it has impacted our community.”

Shields and her husband were in close contact with the family and said David was making small-progress. On Wednesday, he woke up and asked questions, but there was still a lot of healing ahead.

“David Senior has been a constant rock through this whole thing,” said Shields. “Even though this was a terrible thing that happened, God was still there for them.”

