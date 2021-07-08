Cedar Rapids police announce new method of fighting gun violence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just hours after Cedar Rapids police investigated two different shootings, they announced a new way they’re fighting gun violence.

It’s called the “National Integrated Ballistic Information Network Technology,” and it will connect bullets and guns to crimes and criminals.

Police can take shell casings from a crime scene and enter them into a database, which is called “NIBIN” for short.

The database uses markings on the shell casing to connect it to possibly the same gun used in a crime somewhere else.

This is helping the Cedar Rapids Police Department develop leads with the hope they can take more shooters off the streets.

The city is coming off a year with record high numbers in terms of shots fired. For instance, 2020 had nearly 60 percent more shootings than the city’s four-year average. Those shootings injured 40 people and killed 10.

Police Chief Wayne Jerman said he thought the NIBIN system would help lessen the amount of shootings in the city moving forward.

Because the system is a nationwide system, it will help law enforcement agencies work together to track down shooters who cross state lines and commit crimes along the way.

The Police Department says the NIBIN system is just another tool in their tool belt.

Leaders at the news conference Thursday said it was about letting the public know, violent crime is being taken seriously, and this new tool is already seeing success.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.