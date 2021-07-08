Authorities still looking for Xavior Harrelson, 6 weeks after disappearance

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCCI) - Thursday marks six weeks since 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson disappeared from his hometown of Montezuma.

Xavior’s face still covers thousands of missing posters around his hometown.

People gathered at the Poweshiek County Fairgrounds last week for a benefit concert to raise money for his reward fund.

Authorities have not provided updates on his case in several weeks.

However, assistant director of the Iowa DCI, Mitch Mortvedt, said this doesn’t mean they’ve stopped looking.

“We are working on it every day and the public may not see that, the community may not see that, and since it is an ongoing investigation, there’s a lot that we can’t say at this point,” Mortvedt said.

He says they’ve searched through hours of video and interviewed hundreds of people.

Investigators say nailing down exactly where Xavior vanished is a challenge.

He says Xavior’s bicycle was left at the mobile home trailer where he lives with his mother.

Neighbors call this *suspicious since Xavior is known to love is bike and ride it every day.

“We feel confident that there is somebody out there that knows something, if not, more than one person,” Mortvedt said. “We wanna bring Xavior home.”

The reward fund for information related to Xavior’s disappearance is more than $34,000.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Harrelson was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27. He was last known to be wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants, and black high-top shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is about 4′8″ tall and 100 pounds.

Anyone with any information related to Xavior’s disappearance should call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

