Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Authorities say 2 young brothers found dead at Algona home

Logan Phelon, left, 6, and Seth Phelon, right, 3.
Logan Phelon, left, 6, and Seth Phelon, right, 3.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Public Safety)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGONA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities identified three people found dead in the northern Iowa city of Algona as two young brothers who were shot to death and another person who killed himself.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety on Wednesday night identified the boys as 6-year-old Logan Phelon and 3-year-old Seth Phelon. The boys died of gunshot wounds, and investigators said their deaths were considered homicides.

The Department of Public Safety says 32-year-old Christopher Phelon also was found dead from a gunshot wound. His death is considered a suicide.

Someone called 911 after discovering the bodies on Monday night. Authorities announced how they died and their names after an autopsy.

Investigators didn’t specify the relationship between Christopher Phelon and the boys.

Copyright 2021 Associated. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Altoona say an 11-year-old died after a raft on the 'Raging River' at Adventureland...
11-year-old’s father explains what he saw after deadly Adventureland ride incident
Police say body of man found in freezer of vacant Iowa restaurant
Michael Jaramillo
Victim in Adventureland accident was a student at Linn-Mar
Keegan Casteel
Iowa man arrested with rifle in Chicago hotel room
Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, near Palo, on May 22, 2021.
Identity of two people found dead at Pleasant Creek released

Latest News

Church holds service to lift family of Adventureland accident
Church continues to pray for victims of Adventureland accident
Fundraising efforts for Cedar Falls whitewater course
Fundraising efforts for Cedar Falls whitewater course in progress
Church holds service to lift family of Adventureland accident
Church continues to pray for victims of Adventureland accident
Fundraising efforts for Cedar Falls whitewater course
Fundraising efforts for Cedar Falls whitewater course
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it