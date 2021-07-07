Wet and muggy today, but turning more comfortable Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout Wednesday along a slow moving cold front.

Rain has been ongoing overnight in far northern Iowa and will drift south with the front through the day, coming to an end by this evening. Dew points remain in the mid to upper 60s today so it will continue to feel muggy.

Behind the front, look for slightly cooler air and lower dew points with highs only reaching the low to mid 70s in the north today where the front passes through earlier, topping out in the lower 80s in the south.

Thursday looks dry and comfortable with rain chances returning Friday into the weekend.

