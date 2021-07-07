Show You Care
Waukee police look for suspect who assaulted officer during traffic stop

Waukee police are asking for help identifying a suspect they say assaulted a police officer...
Waukee police are asking for help identifying a suspect they say assaulted a police officer during a traffic stop.(Waukee Police)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUKEE, Iowa (KCRG) - Waukee police are asking for help identifying a suspect they say assaulted a police officer during a traffic stop.

Officials did not report the circumstances of the traffic stop, nor did they release the condition of the officer that was assaulted.

Police released pictures of the man on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Sgt. Neil Lemke at 515-978-7958.

