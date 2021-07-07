Waukee police look for suspect who assaulted officer during traffic stop

WAUKEE, Iowa (KCRG) - Waukee police are asking for help identifying a suspect they say assaulted a police officer during a traffic stop.

Officials did not report the circumstances of the traffic stop, nor did they release the condition of the officer that was assaulted.

Police released pictures of the man on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Sgt. Neil Lemke at 515-978-7958.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.