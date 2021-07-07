Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Teen on life support after deadly Iowa water ride accident

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A teenager injured in an accident on an Iowa amusement ride that killed his younger brother remains on life support as he marks his 16th birthday.

David Jaramillo has been in a medically induced coma at Blank Children’s Hospital since Saturday’s accident on the Raging River ride at Adventureland Park in Altoona.

Family pastor Christian Shields says Jaramillo has some brain function and has woken up a couple times at the Des Moines hospital, opening his eyes and asking what happened.

Shields, the pastor at Christian Life Church in Cedar Rapids, said it’s a miracle that he is alive after being pinned underneath a boat in the water for several minutes.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Altoona say an 11-year-old died after a raft on the 'Raging River' at Adventureland...
11-year-old’s father explains what he saw after deadly Adventureland ride incident
Police say body of man found in freezer of vacant Iowa restaurant
Michael Jaramillo
Victim in Adventureland accident was a student at Linn-Mar
Keegan Casteel
Iowa man arrested with rifle in Chicago hotel room

Latest News

Deputy Halverson was released from the hospital and welcomed home by his law enforcement family.
Linn County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Coggon leaves hospital
(Modified background photo: Flickr/picturedesmoines/&lt;a...
Judge dismisses lawsuit intended to halt Des Moines stadium
The Raging River at Adventureland will not run again until an investigation is over following...
Adventureland ordered to stop running Raging River ride until investigation concludes
Police said 30-year-old Demetrius J. Huston-Stewart was arrested after they received...
Suspect arrested for animal neglect after dog and puppies found underfed, living in filthy conditions