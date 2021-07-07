Suspect arrested for animal neglect after dog and puppies found underfed, living in filthy conditions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police arrested a man on Tuesday afternoon for animal neglect after they say a search warrant revealed a dog and her puppies were underfed and living in filthy conditions.

Police said 30-year-old Demetrius J. Huston-Stewart was arrested after they received information on July 1 alleging animal neglect.

Police and Animal Care & Control officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of 5th Street NW on July 2 and found a Pit Bull Terrier who had given birth to several puppies.

Animal Care & Control officers said they seized six puppies during the search and that all were covered in urine and feces. One puppy had reportedly died at about 3 months of age, but was left with the other dogs.

Officials said veterinarian records show the puppies were underweight and low on protein in their blood, indicating they had not been fed appropriately. The mother was also reportedly found to have been underweight.

Animal Care & Control said the mother and remaining puppies are being cared for and have responded well to being fed normally.

According to Cedar Rapids Municipal Code 23.30(a) owners must obtain a permit before allowing any cat or dog owned to breed.

