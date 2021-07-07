Show You Care
Proposed Iowa City rezoning would add to Hickory Hill Park, allow adjacent development

Hickory Hill Park development
Hickory Hill Park development(KCRG)
By Libbie Randall
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A proposed rezoning project near Dodge Street in Iowa City would add 14 acres to Hickory Hill Park and allow a development next door, including a senior living center.

The council agreed to advance the proposal by a 4 to 3 vote on Tuesday evening.

Both members of the public and on the Iowa City Council have expressed the need for a bigger green space buffer between the development and the park. That space can range in size.

Councilmember John Thomas said the main concern is this development will be built directly up against the south end of the property. He believes the current proposal doesn’t allow enough space between the two. Others note a lack of affordable housing options.

The new development would have 41 single-family homes in addition to the senior living center.

Since the project has already reached this point, some on the council don’t believe they can vote against the current plan at risk of facing potential legal action from the developers. But Thomas believes there are ways around that.

“Our zoning code does allow for what’s referred to as a planned development overlay, which provides more flexibility for how a single-family residential zone can be developed,” Thomas said.

One example he gave for that planned development overlay would see homes clustered closer to Scott Boulevard and away from the property line closest to Hickory Hill Park.

The council plans to look at specific details for the development at its next work session on July 27.

