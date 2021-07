CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front slides through the state bringing some relief from the mugginess. Any shower/storm activity ends with the passage of the front. Highs stay in the upper 70s with lows near 60 into Friday. As fronts crisscross the area this weekend scattered shower and storm chances return to the forecast. Have a great night!

