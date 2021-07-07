Marshalltown teacher charged with sexual exploitation of 13-year-old student

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - A teacher at a Marshalltown middle school is facing a felony charge after alleged inappropriate sexual contact with a student, according to law enforcement officials.

Adam Eugene Edgington, 42, of Nevada, was charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee, a class D felony.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Marshall County District Court, allegations of inappropriate contact between Edgington, an English teacher at Miller Middle School, and a 13-year-old student were reported to the Marshalltown Police Department. The complaint alleges that Edgington had a relationship with the student, whom he was directly teaching, that involved kissing on the mouth and other parts of the body, hugging, and holding hands.

The incidents allegedly took place between 2020 and 2021 during the school year.

Edgington is scheduled to appear at the Marshall County Courthouse on July 12.

