Man charged after allegedly burglarizing multiple Solon storage units

Alex Ball, 40, of Solon.
Alex Ball, 40, of Solon.(Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - A man faces several charges after an early morning incident in Solon on Tuesday.

At around 3:22 a.m., a deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office interrupted Alex Ball, 40, of Solon, while he was allegedly burglarizing a storage unit at Solon Storage Rentals, located at 101 West Fifth Street. Officials said that Ball then fled the scene in a Ford Escape, with the deputy giving chase through part of Solon. He was arrested after a brief chase on foot in a residential area.

Ball was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglars tools, eluding, first-offense operating while intoxicated, and interference with official acts. Deputies believe that he may have allegedly burglarized multiple units.

Anybody with information about these incidents can call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 356-6020.

Ball is being held at the Johnson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

