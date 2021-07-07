Linn-Mar offering counseling for students after Adventureland incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the school district where Michael Jaramillo attended class are offering support to friends and classmates after he was killed in an accident on a water ride at Adventureland.

The Linn-Mar Community School District said that counseling will be available at Boulder Peak Intermediate School on Thursday, July 8, and Monday, July 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Additional opportunities for counseling are available from Boulder Peak, Excelsior Middle School, and Linn-Mar High School by calling the high school’s office at 447-3040.

Michael would have been a sixth-grader at Boulder Peak this fall. His siblings, August and David, are both students at Linn-Mar High School.

“Our thoughts are with Michael and his family during this difficult time,” Shannon Bisgard, Linn-Mar Superintendent, said, in a statement.

Michael was one of four people hurt in the incident involving a raft on the Raging River ride at Adventureland on Saturday, July 3. He died from his injuries. David, his 16-year-old brother, is in a medically-induced coma at a Des Moines hospital.

Read the full letter to Linn-Mar families from Linn-Mar High School principal Jeff Gustason:

“Dear LMHS Students and Parents,

I know many of you are aware of the tragic accident involving the Jaramillo family on Saturday. Information we have at this time on David, a junior-to-be, is he remains in critical condition and is in a medically induced coma from injuries he received during the accident. Sadly, David’s younger brother, Michael, a student at Boulder Peak Intermediate School, died from injuries received from the accident. Other members of the Jaramillo family were also injured in the accident.

This accident has directly affected many including our Linn-Mar school community. Our thoughts are with David and his family at this time. Support for students needing to speak with a counselor is being provided for students at Boulder Peak Intermediate, Excelsior Middle School and LMHS. Students may contact the high school main office at 447-3040 from 7:30 – 3:30 p.m. any weekday so that a counselor may reach out to speak with you either by phone or on campus.

Parents, you may want to talk to your student(s) and see how this information is affecting them. News of this tragic accident will affect them in different ways, depending upon how well they know David and his family, if they knew Michael, and if there are any previous experiences with tragic events and grief. When reacting to a tragedy, a student may appear not to be affected, be thinking about it privately, ask a lot of questions, be frightened, be agitated and angry, be sad and withdrawn and try extra hard to be good.

We suggest you listen to your student. If they to need to talk, answer their questions simply, honestly and possibly over and over again. If either you or your student(s) would like more support, do not hesitate to contact the school so that a counselor may reach out to speak with your student or with you.

Our thoughts are with David and the Jaramillo family as they heal from the accident and navigate through the loss of Michael. Thank you for your help and thoughts in supporting the family.

Respectfully,

Jeff Gustason LMHS Principal”

