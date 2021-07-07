Linn County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Coggon leaves hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy that was shot multiple times in Coggon while responding to a report of a robbery has been released from the hospital.

Deputy William Halverson, a seven-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, was shot after responding to an alarm call at the Casey’s General Store at 5110 Highway 13 in Coggon in June.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office Tweeted a photo with the caption, “Deputy Halverson received a huge welcome home today from his law enforcement family.”

Deputy Halverson received a huge welcome home today from his law enforcement family.💙 pic.twitter.com/oSlgkTZ6kE — LinnCountySheriff (@LinnIASheriff) July 7, 2021

A suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Stanley Donahue, was arrested after a more than 12 hour long manhunt.

