Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Linn County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Coggon leaves hospital

Deputy Halverson was released from the hospital and welcomed home by his law enforcement family.
Deputy Halverson was released from the hospital and welcomed home by his law enforcement family.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy that was shot multiple times in Coggon while responding to a report of a robbery has been released from the hospital.

Deputy William Halverson, a seven-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, was shot after responding to an alarm call at the Casey’s General Store at 5110 Highway 13 in Coggon in June.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office Tweeted a photo with the caption, “Deputy Halverson received a huge welcome home today from his law enforcement family.”

A suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Stanley Donahue, was arrested after a more than 12 hour long manhunt.

Deputy William Halverson remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in serious but...
Deputy William Halverson remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in serious but stable condition.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Altoona say an 11-year-old died after a raft on the 'Raging River' at Adventureland...
11-year-old’s father explains what he saw after deadly Adventureland ride incident
Police say body of man found in freezer of vacant Iowa restaurant
Michael Jaramillo
Victim in Adventureland accident was a student at Linn-Mar
Keegan Casteel
Iowa man arrested with rifle in Chicago hotel room

Latest News

(Modified background photo: Flickr/picturedesmoines/&lt;a...
Judge dismisses lawsuit intended to halt Des Moines stadium
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Teen on life support after deadly Iowa water ride accident
The Raging River at Adventureland will not run again until an investigation is over following...
Adventureland ordered to stop running Raging River ride until investigation concludes
Police said 30-year-old Demetrius J. Huston-Stewart was arrested after they received...
Suspect arrested for animal neglect after dog and puppies found underfed, living in filthy conditions