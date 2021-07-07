Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Judge dismisses lawsuit intended to halt Des Moines stadium

(Modified background photo: Flickr/picturedesmoines/&lt;a...
(Modified background photo: Flickr/picturedesmoines/&lt;a href=&quot;https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/&quot;&gt;CC BY 2.0&lt;/a&gt;)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by several residents who had sought to stop plans by Des Moines Public Schools to build a new stadium on Drake University’s campus.

The lawsuit challenged the school district’s decision no to hold a special election vote on the plan before moving ahead with it.

The judge agreed with the district that a petition effort by opposition group Save Our Schools failed to gather enough valid signatures to trigger a vote.

Last year, the school board approved an agreement with Drake University to build the nearly $20 million, 4,000-seat stadium.

It will serve as the home football field for four of Des Moines’ five high schools and host high school and Drake soccer games.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Altoona say an 11-year-old died after a raft on the 'Raging River' at Adventureland...
11-year-old’s father explains what he saw after deadly Adventureland ride incident
Police say body of man found in freezer of vacant Iowa restaurant
Michael Jaramillo
Victim in Adventureland accident was a student at Linn-Mar
Keegan Casteel
Iowa man arrested with rifle in Chicago hotel room

Latest News

Deputy Halverson was released from the hospital and welcomed home by his law enforcement family.
Linn County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Coggon leaves hospital
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Teen on life support after deadly Iowa water ride accident
The Raging River at Adventureland will not run again until an investigation is over following...
Adventureland ordered to stop running Raging River ride until investigation concludes
Police said 30-year-old Demetrius J. Huston-Stewart was arrested after they received...
Suspect arrested for animal neglect after dog and puppies found underfed, living in filthy conditions