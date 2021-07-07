Judge dismisses lawsuit intended to halt Des Moines stadium

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by several residents who had sought to stop plans by Des Moines Public Schools to build a new stadium on Drake University’s campus.

The lawsuit challenged the school district’s decision no to hold a special election vote on the plan before moving ahead with it.

The judge agreed with the district that a petition effort by opposition group Save Our Schools failed to gather enough valid signatures to trigger a vote.

Last year, the school board approved an agreement with Drake University to build the nearly $20 million, 4,000-seat stadium.

It will serve as the home football field for four of Des Moines’ five high schools and host high school and Drake soccer games.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.