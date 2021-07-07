Iowa reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 105 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 105 more COVID-19 cases, and two additional COVID-19-related deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 374,358 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,148 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

A total of 1,502,145 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,213 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,801,171 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 8.7 percent.

The state reported 85 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, with 12 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 25 patients in the ICU and 13 on ventilators.

Wednesday marks the last day the State plans to live update its coronavirus website.

The State said it will end reporting on some sections of coronavirus.iowa.gov. The data that will be removed includes: long-term care outbreaks, serology testing, occupation data, underlying conditions and Test Iowa assessments.

The state says it also plans to decommission and archive the COVID-19 data website later this summer.

It will then issue weekly reports, similar to flu reports.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.