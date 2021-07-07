Iowa City Schools plan to continue construction projects across the school district

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In the past 10 years, Iowa City Community School District has seen nearly $400 million in renovations and construction projects.

Duane Van Hemert, the person that orchestrated all those projects, recently retired. Now he’s passing on his expertise as the school district plans even more construction for the next decade.

These projects are called “Facilities Master Plan 1.0″ and “Facilities Master Plan 2.0,” or FMP for short. In the next 10 years, FMP 2.0 plans for more renovations to schools like West and City High. It will also see three new buildings; two elementary and one junior high school.

School leaders said they want to further the additions they’ve already seen in order to better serve current and future students and staff in the school district.

“What we’re doing now with Facility Management 2.0, is we’re planning some of those things and picking up the projects we didn’t quite get done with the first round. We spent $400 million, but we probably need to spend another 250 to really make the district first class,” Van Hemert said.

$16.5 million will go towards a building renovation at Hill Elementary.

One way of funding these projects might come from property tax levies, that will require voter approval.

