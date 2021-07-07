Show You Care
Iowa changes COVID-19 data reporting starting Wednesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The State is changing the way it reports COVID-19 data starting Wednesday.

It’s also ending reporting on some sections of its website, coronavirus.Iowa.gov.

The data that will be removed includes: long-term care outbreaks, serology testing, occupation data, underlying conditions and Test Iowa assessments.

Live updating will also transition to weekly updates.

The state says it also plans to decommission and archive the COVID-19 data website later this summer.

It will then issue weekly reports, similar to flu reports.

