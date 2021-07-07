Identity of two people found dead at Pleasant Creek released

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials have identified the bodies found at a Linn County public area over the weekend as part of an ongoing investigation.

Officials said that Cody Michael Rhodes, 31, and Courtney Lynne Rhodes, 27, were the two people found dead inside of a car on Saturday evening at Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area.

Autopsy results are pending from the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

