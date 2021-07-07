Show You Care
Identity of two people found dead at Pleasant Creek released

Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, near Palo, on May 22, 2021.
Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, near Palo, on May 22, 2021.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials have identified the bodies found at a Linn County public area over the weekend as part of an ongoing investigation.

Officials said that Cody Michael Rhodes, 31, and Courtney Lynne Rhodes, 27, were the two people found dead inside of a car on Saturday evening at Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area.

Autopsy results are pending from the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

