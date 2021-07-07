GoFundMe for Jaramillo family surpassed $30,000, church service planned for Wednesday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christian Life church in Cedar Rapids is holding a worship and prayer service on Wednesday night for the Jaramillo family.

It comes after 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo was killed in an accident Saturday on the Raging River ride at Adventureland.

The church made the announcement on Facebook saying the service will take place of its typical Wednesday night services as the community looks to lift up the Jaramillo family. The service is open to the public.

Christian Shields, the senior pastor at Christian Life Church in Cedar Rapids, described Michael as “a gentle young man” who loved pugs, video games, and, especially in the last several months, his service at church.

“Michael was a wonderful young man, full of joy, laughter, smiles, hugs, jokes,” Shields said. “I never heard a negative thing come out of his mouth.”

The service will run from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Christian Life Church has started a GoFundMe to help the Jaramillo family. As of Wednesday morning, it has surpassed $30,000 raised.

