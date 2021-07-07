Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Father describes accident that killed his 11-year-old son on Adventureland water ride

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo died Sunday after the raft he was on with his family at Adventureland flipped over the day before on the Raging River ride.

Jaramillo was a student in the Linn-Mar Community School District in Marion. His 15-year-old brother David remains in a medically-induced coma. He turns 16 on Wednesday.

Their father, who is also named David, told ABC News the family was at Adventureland in Altoona to celebrate his son David’s upcoming birthday. It was their first time at the amusement park. The family waited in a long line of people to get on the ride before it was set to close for the night.

”When it flipped over all of us were trapped in seats in seatbelts. We all began to, the water’s kind of shallow so all our heads were just hitting rocks,” Jaramillo explained.

Several people jumped in to try and help get the boys out of the raft, the rest of the family was able to escape. Jaramillo said he tried to save his son, even breaking his own shoulder in the process of trying to unstick the raft which was stuck upside down.

”I’m looking around, you can see the kids hands, little hands man they were just trying to reach for us to help them. And I was trying so bad but I didn’t know what to do, we were drowning upside down,” Jaramillo said.

Paramedics arrived and were able to free the boys who were taken to the hospital.

Michael’s death was not the first on the Raging River ride. In 2016, an Adventureland worker died after falling onto the conveyor belt.

The ride is now closed while an investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Altoona say an 11-year-old died after a raft on the 'Raging River' at Adventureland...
11-year-old’s father explains what he saw after deadly Adventureland ride incident
Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday,...
11 year-old identified as one killed in Adventureland Park accident
Police say body of man found in freezer of vacant Iowa restaurant
Ambulance leaving the scene of Interstate 380 crash.
Two seriously hurt in I-380, Highway 30 ramp crash
Michael Jaramillo
Victim in Adventureland accident was a student at Linn-Mar

Latest News

Charred rubble lays on the ground after a shed in Cedar Rapids caught fire over the holiday...
Cedar Rapids family’s shed completely destroyed in fire attributed to fireworks
Michael Jaramillo
‘Full of joy’: Cedar Rapids pastor remembers boy killed in Adventureland tragedy, asks for prayers for his family
Hickory Hill Park development
Proposed Iowa City rezoning would add to Hickory Hill Park, allow adjacent development
A fence around the home at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville.
Excitement builds as Dyersville prepares to host first MLB game in Iowa