Father describes accident that killed his 11-year-old son on Adventureland water ride

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo died Sunday after the raft he was on with his family at Adventureland flipped over the day before on the Raging River ride.

Jaramillo was a student in the Linn-Mar Community School District in Marion. His 15-year-old brother David remains in a medically-induced coma. He turns 16 on Wednesday.

Their father, who is also named David, told ABC News the family was at Adventureland in Altoona to celebrate his son David’s upcoming birthday. It was their first time at the amusement park. The family waited in a long line of people to get on the ride before it was set to close for the night.

”When it flipped over all of us were trapped in seats in seatbelts. We all began to, the water’s kind of shallow so all our heads were just hitting rocks,” Jaramillo explained.

Several people jumped in to try and help get the boys out of the raft, the rest of the family was able to escape. Jaramillo said he tried to save his son, even breaking his own shoulder in the process of trying to unstick the raft which was stuck upside down.

”I’m looking around, you can see the kids hands, little hands man they were just trying to reach for us to help them. And I was trying so bad but I didn’t know what to do, we were drowning upside down,” Jaramillo said.

Paramedics arrived and were able to free the boys who were taken to the hospital.

Michael’s death was not the first on the Raging River ride. In 2016, an Adventureland worker died after falling onto the conveyor belt.

The ride is now closed while an investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.