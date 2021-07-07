Dubuque’s ‘Music on Main’ returns July 16

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular Dubuque concert series is making a comeback.

“Music on Main,” formerly known as “Dubuque… And All that Jazz,” will kick off on July 16.

The concert series has been a downtown staple for nearly 3 decades. The event meets at Town Clock Plaza, located at 680 Main Street.

“Music on Main” begins on July 16 and will continue on August 20.

There is no cost.

For more information, go to musiconmainstreet.org.

