Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque’s ‘Music on Main’ returns July 16

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular Dubuque concert series is making a comeback.

“Music on Main,” formerly known as “Dubuque… And All that Jazz,” will kick off on July 16.

The concert series has been a downtown staple for nearly 3 decades. The event meets at Town Clock Plaza, located at 680 Main Street.

“Music on Main” begins on July 16 and will continue on August 20.

There is no cost.

For more information, go to musiconmainstreet.org.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Altoona say an 11-year-old died after a raft on the 'Raging River' at Adventureland...
11-year-old’s father explains what he saw after deadly Adventureland ride incident
Police say body of man found in freezer of vacant Iowa restaurant
Michael Jaramillo
Victim in Adventureland accident was a student at Linn-Mar
Keegan Casteel
Iowa man arrested with rifle in Chicago hotel room

Latest News

The public is being asked to located 58 year old Tim Fechter from Creston, Iowa
Body found in Adair County identified as missing Creston man
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said a body found in rural Adair County is that of...
Body found in Adair County identified as missing Creston man
Clinical trial for new Alzheimer’s drug to take place in Waterloo
The State is changing the way it reports COVID-19 data on its coronavirus website.
Iowa changes COVID-19 data reporting starting Wednesday