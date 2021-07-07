Dubuque County to discuss proposed COVID-19 vaccine lottery at meeting Wednesday night

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque County residents may have a chance to win thousands of dollars for getting vaccinated.

The county’s COVID-19 Incident Management Team presented a proposal on Tuesday for a series of lottery drawings.

A total of four prizes valued at $10,000 would be up for grabs.

Officials said Dubuque County ranks third in Iowa for highest number of vaccinated residents, with about 63.16 percent of residents age 12 and older having received at least one vaccine dose.

Dubuque County says nearly 52 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.

Officials say a lottery may help them increase vaccinations in the county, especially among those age 12 to 29.

The Board of Health will vote on the proposal tonight at 6.

