Clinical trial for new Alzheimer’s drug to take place in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Doctors in Waterloo are looking for people to take part in a clinical trial for a new Alzheimer’s drug.

According to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, the ‘MercyOne Northeast Family Medicine and Residency Program’ is taking part in the study.

It is one of more than 300 clinical sites around the world participating.

The clinical trial will test whether a drug is safe and effective for those with early-stage Alzheimer’s.

