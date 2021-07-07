Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Body found in Adair County identified as missing Creston man

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said a body found in rural Adair County is that of a missing Creston man.

Officials said 58-year-old Tim Fechter had been missing from his home in Creston since June 20.

Authorities found his body on July 1st in a rural area about 10 miles northeast of Creston.

Iowa DCI says Fechter’s death is being investigated as suspicious. It has not released information regarding the cause and manner of death.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Altoona say an 11-year-old died after a raft on the 'Raging River' at Adventureland...
11-year-old’s father explains what he saw after deadly Adventureland ride incident
Police say body of man found in freezer of vacant Iowa restaurant
Michael Jaramillo
Victim in Adventureland accident was a student at Linn-Mar
Keegan Casteel
Iowa man arrested with rifle in Chicago hotel room

Latest News

A popular Dubuque concert series is making a comeback.
Dubuque’s ‘Music on Main’ returns July 16
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said a body found in rural Adair County is that of...
Body found in Adair County identified as missing Creston man
Clinical trial for new Alzheimer’s drug to take place in Waterloo
The State is changing the way it reports COVID-19 data on its coronavirus website.
Iowa changes COVID-19 data reporting starting Wednesday