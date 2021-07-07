Body found in Adair County identified as missing Creston man

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said a body found in rural Adair County is that of a missing Creston man.

Officials said 58-year-old Tim Fechter had been missing from his home in Creston since June 20.

Authorities found his body on July 1st in a rural area about 10 miles northeast of Creston.

Iowa DCI says Fechter’s death is being investigated as suspicious. It has not released information regarding the cause and manner of death.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public.

