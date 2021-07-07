Big Grove Brewery details plans for expansion in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Johnson County-based brewery will be opening two new locations in Iowa in the next two years, according to officials.

Big Grove Brewery will open its third location in Des Moines in 2022, and follow that up with a fourth site in Cedar rapids in 2023. The group currently operates breweries in Solon and Iowa City.

The Cedar Rapids location will be part of a “broader economic development plan in the downtown area,” according to the company.

“For me, it was crazy because I came back to Iowa eight years ago to complete our dream of opening a location in Solon. For the longest time, we didn’t think anything past that. I’m thrilled by our growth and bringing the magic of Big Grove to Des Moines. It is a perfect next step,” Doug Goettsch, co-owner of Big Grove, said, in a statement.

The Des Moines location will feature a mix of serving styles, along with house-made beer varieties and food.

