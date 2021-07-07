Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Big Grove Brewery details plans for expansion in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids

An architect's rendering of Big Grove Brewery's planned Des Moines location, slated to open in...
An architect's rendering of Big Grove Brewery's planned Des Moines location, slated to open in 2022.(Courtesy: Big Grove Brewery)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Johnson County-based brewery will be opening two new locations in Iowa in the next two years, according to officials.

Big Grove Brewery will open its third location in Des Moines in 2022, and follow that up with a fourth site in Cedar rapids in 2023. The group currently operates breweries in Solon and Iowa City.

The Cedar Rapids location will be part of a “broader economic development plan in the downtown area,” according to the company.

“For me, it was crazy because I came back to Iowa eight years ago to complete our dream of opening a location in Solon. For the longest time, we didn’t think anything past that. I’m thrilled by our growth and bringing the magic of Big Grove to Des Moines. It is a perfect next step,” Doug Goettsch, co-owner of Big Grove, said, in a statement.

The Des Moines location will feature a mix of serving styles, along with house-made beer varieties and food.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Altoona say an 11-year-old died after a raft on the 'Raging River' at Adventureland...
11-year-old’s father explains what he saw after deadly Adventureland ride incident
Police say body of man found in freezer of vacant Iowa restaurant
Michael Jaramillo
Victim in Adventureland accident was a student at Linn-Mar
Keegan Casteel
Iowa man arrested with rifle in Chicago hotel room

Latest News

Adam Edgington, 42, of Nevada.
Marshalltown teacher charged with sexual exploitation of 13-year-old student
Michael Jaramillo, 11.
Linn-Mar offering counseling for students after Adventureland incident
Staff at the North Liberty Library are taking a new approach to addressing Summer Learning Loss.
North Liberty Summer Reading Program taking different approach with Summer reading program
A large, black plume of smoke rises from a fire at T&T Iron & Metals in East Dubuque, Ill., on...
Fire at East Dubuque salvage yard sends thick smoke plume into sky