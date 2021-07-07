Show You Care
25 people become US citizens at ceremony in Des Moines

By WOI
Published: Jul. 7, 2021
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - More than 20 immigrants from around the world are now U.S. citizens after a special ceremony in Iowa.

They traveled to Des Moines for a naturalization ceremony at Principal Park before Tuesday night’s Iowa Cubs Game.

The group represents a total of 15 countries.

Each person took their oath as American citizens to always support the laws of the land.

But they say they will never forget their journey to this moment.

A man from Vietnam says his dreams came true at the ceremony.

Several of the participants also joined the U.S. National Guard.

Princy Kaniki, from the Congo, has lived here for six years.

He said he wanted to do something for this country for bringing him here.

“Coming here and seeing what my dream was as a kid, I was like, ‘Why not?’ And being in the National Guard there are more opportunities,” Kaniki said.

Last year, 625,000 people in the U.S. became naturalized citizens.

