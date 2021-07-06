Waterloo’s Lost Island Waterpark voted #2 in the country for outdoor waterparks in 2021
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo’s Lost Island Waterpark has earned itself a spot among the top outdoor waterparks in the country for the fifth consecutive year.
The park, located south of Crossroads Mall, has been voted number 2 in USA Today’s list of Top Outdoor Waterparks for 2021.
Park leaders said as Lost Island continues to expand and promote tourism in the area, it plans to open a Lost Island Theme Park, featuring five different themed lands, in 2022.
The waterpark was second only to Aquatica Orlando, SeaWorld’s first waterpark.
Other waterparks to earn a spot on the list include Splashin’ Safari in Indiana, Dollwood’s Splash Country in Tennessee, and Noah’s Ark in Wisconsin, among others.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.