Waterloo's Lost Island Waterpark voted #2 in the country for outdoor waterparks in 2021

Waterloo’s Lost Island Waterpark has earned itself a spot among the top outdoor waterparks in...
Waterloo’s Lost Island Waterpark has earned itself a spot among the top outdoor waterparks in the country for the fifth consecutive year.(Lost Island Waterpark)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo’s Lost Island Waterpark has earned itself a spot among the top outdoor waterparks in the country for the fifth consecutive year.

The park, located south of Crossroads Mall, has been voted number 2 in USA Today’s list of Top Outdoor Waterparks for 2021.

Park leaders said as Lost Island continues to expand and promote tourism in the area, it plans to open a Lost Island Theme Park, featuring five different themed lands, in 2022.

The waterpark was second only to Aquatica Orlando, SeaWorld’s first waterpark.

Other waterparks to earn a spot on the list include Splashin’ Safari in Indiana, Dollwood’s Splash Country in Tennessee, and Noah’s Ark in Wisconsin, among others.

See the full list here.

