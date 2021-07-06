Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

‘Voice’ stars Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton wed in Oklahoma

In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton arrive at the 62nd...
In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. “The Voice” coaches Stefani and Shelton celebrated their nuptials over the Fourth of July holiday during a weekend wedding in Oklahoma. Images were posted Monday, July 5, 2021, of their wedding.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — “The Voice” coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated their nuptials over the Fourth of July holiday during a weekend wedding in Oklahoma.

Shelton, a country singer, and Stefani, a pop star, posted photos on Monday of their wedding including an image of the couple posing over a twilight sky. A representative for Shelton did not return messages from the AP, but the No Doubt singer tagged the wedding photos with Saturday’s date.

In one photo, Shelton was dressed in jeans and driving a golf cart decorated with white tulle, while Stefani showed off her white boots under her wedding dress and held up a bouquet of white flowers.

The two singers announced their engagement in October. The two stars met as judges on the singing competition show years ago. After Shelton divorced Miranda Lambert and Stefani divorced her husband Gavin Rossdale in 2015, the two later began dating. They have released a couple of duets together, including “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday,...
11 year-old identified as one killed in Adventureland Park accident
Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday,...
Four people hurt when water ride flips at Adventureland
Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, near Palo, on May 22, 2021.
Investigation underway after two bodies found in car near Palo
Police tape.
One person killed, 3 others injured, by car after central Iowa parade
Crews respond to a garage fire in Linn County on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Garage catches fire near Hiawatha after fireworks incident

Latest News

California inmate firefighter steals firetruck for a joyride
Fireworks debris left behind at Daniels Park in Cedar Rapids. Setting off fireworks in parks...
Local fire departments warn people of hearing damage from backyard fireworks
Ambulance leaving the scene of Interstate 380 crash.
At least two people seriously hurt in Interstate 380 crash
A California inmate firefighter steals a firetruck and takes it on a joyride.
Firetruck taken on joyride by inmate firefighter