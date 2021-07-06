Verizon Wireless outage hits Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Verizon Wireless says a “network disruption” caused a cell phone outage in Iowa that could last up to 12 hours Tuesday night.

Several KCRG-TV9 viewers and staff began experiencing outages midafternoon on Tuesday, unable to make or receive some calls and texts. An outage service showed a spike in outages with Verizon customers around Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls and Des Moines.

On Twitter, Verizon confirmed the outage impacting voice and 3G/4G data.

“We’re working to resolve the issue, which could take up to 12 hrs. We recommend enabling Wi-Fi calling via a secure Wi-Fi source,” Verizon said via Twitter.

