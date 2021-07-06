Three seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Oelwein

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people sustained serious injuries after a crash in Oelwein on July 2.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Lynn Spicer, was driving eastbound in the 3000 block of Rose Road, when she lost control, went sideways in the roadway, went into the ditch and struck an electrical pole.

That caused the vehicle to roll and the pole to snap in two, which caused a temporary power outage.

Spicer and two juvenile passengers were taken to Mercy One Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

