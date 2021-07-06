Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Suspect arrested after early morning burglary at Marion business

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a suspect after a break in and burglary at a Marion business early Tuesday morning.

Officials said it was reported just after 1 a.m. at The Corner Mart, located at 998 8th Avenue. The business was reportedly closed and unoccupied at the time.

Officials said someone smashed out the glass front door and stole some merchandise, some of which was recovered in the surrounding area when the suspect was taken into custody.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday,...
11 year-old identified as one killed in Adventureland Park accident
Ambulance leaving the scene of Interstate 380 crash.
Two seriously hurt in I-380, Highway 30 ramp crash
people shoot fireworks at each other in Memphis, Tennessee on July 4, 2021 (CNN).
Watch: Fireworks fight caught on camera in Memphis
Missing teen Ajla Pajazetovic
Operation Quickfind: Ajla Pajazetovic
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
Autopsy: NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from fireworks blast

Latest News

Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Deadly accident at Iowa amusement ride is 2nd since 2016
2 of 3 motorcyclists involved in 3-bike crash in Iowa die
The Five Flags Center's general manager said they have already held around 20 concerts and...
Dubuque to participate in study to determine arts & culture impact on local economy
An Ankeny software developer is using his skills to help Iowans find tee-times for golf.
Iowa 'Vaccine Hunter' website developer creates new site for golf tee times