Suspect arrested after early morning burglary at Marion business

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a suspect after a break in and burglary at a Marion business early Tuesday morning.

Officials said it was reported just after 1 a.m. at The Corner Mart, located at 998 8th Avenue. The business was reportedly closed and unoccupied at the time.

Officials said someone smashed out the glass front door and stole some merchandise, some of which was recovered in the surrounding area when the suspect was taken into custody.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.