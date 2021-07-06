Severe Thunderstorm watch issued north, strong winds a threat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A warm and humid day is leading to the threat for some severe storms in northern Iowa on Tuesday evening, according to forecasters.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect until 10:00 p.m., for northern Iowa and adjacent areas. In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, this includes Allamakee, Crawford (Wisc.), Howard, and Winneshiek Counties.

Damaging wind gusts with thunderstorms will be the primary hazard this evening, according to TV9 Meteorologist Corey Thompson.

“Unlike the storms we saw on Monday night, which were basically developing almost purely due to the high heat and humidity, storms on Tuesday evening have more upper-level support to be a bit stronger,” Thompson said. “Some more of the ingredients are in place that could produce some severe storms.”

Thompson said that the threat for severe weather is essentially limited to the watch area, with severe storms unlikely south of U.S. Highway 20.

Additional storms are possible across eastern Iowa through midday Wednesday. Another storm system approaches the area by Friday into the weekend with additional thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain.

