Scattered storms possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another hot and humid day expected across eastern Iowa. Highs will climb to near 90 and with higher humidity levels, heat index values near the mid to upper 90s.

A system moves through the area later in the day bringing the potential of scattered rain and storms. This means not everyone will see rain, but the potential is there. Scattered storms continue overnight and through most of the day on Wednesday. Winds will be coming from the southwest today and through the first half of the day on Wednesday before they shift to the northwest, funneling in cooler air. Highs tomorrow in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be the pick of the week with lower humidity and dry conditions. Highs will be near 80° and a great day to get outside. Rain and storm chances increase for the end of the week and into the weekend.

