Police say body of man found in freezer of vacant Iowa restaurant

(WAGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) - Police in north-central Iowa say the body of a man was found in what had been the walk-in freezer of a now-vacant restaurant.

The Messenger reports that the body of 56-year-old Terry Brogan was found Sunday afternoon in the former Casablanca Steak House in Fort Dodge.

The Webster County medical examiner was called to the scene and pronounced Brogan dead. His body has been sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for autopsy.

City officials say the vacant building has become an area where homeless people occasionally seek shelter. The restaurant closed following a fire in November 2019.

