Police radio chatter reveals delay getting ambulance to Adventureland victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scanner audio and 9-1-1 calls of the fatal accident at Adventureland reveals confusion and a long wait for ambulances to reach the victims.

11 year-old Michael Jamarillo died after the raft his family was on flipped on the Raging River ride at Adventureland in Altoona on Saturday. His brother, David, is still in critical condition. Police are still investigating what caused the accident and Adventureland has been ordered to halt operations on the ride, according to the Associated Press.

9-1-1 and scanner audio shows the first ambulance arrived about 11 minutes after the first call came in but it took at least another five more minutes for that crew to reach the ride because of its distance from any gate.

“We’re clear over here behind the Phoenix on the Raging River about as far east in the park as you can get,” one officer said over scanner. “We are going to have to somehow get ambulances to this location. We’ve got a total of three patients, actually two CPR in progress right now.”

Another message indicated more confusion for additional ambulance crews to reach victims.

“We’ve got an ambulance going into the North gate the employee entrance. We need them to come to Gate 2,” one police officer radioed.

About 11 minutes into the call, one police officer emphasizes the need to get more ambulances to the scene quickly.

DISPATCH: “Ambulance 253 and 254, it looks like 254 just arrived.”

OFFICER: “Understand. I requested a strike team of ambulances. Please get them enroute.”

A second ambulance arrived on-scene about 25 minutes after the first call came in but it took about 45 minutes to get all four patients into an ambulance.

(KCCI contributed to the reporting of this story.)

