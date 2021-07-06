Police: Cedar Rapids man threw dog during argument

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say a Cedar Rapids man threw a dog against a wall or door during an argument with his girlfriend.

Michael Constant, 21, is now charged with animal abuse.

Cedar Rapids Police say the incident happened on June 30th during a fight between Constant and his girlfriend at their apartment. Police say Constant told officers he had lost his temper and threw their 5-pound Yorkshire Terrier, Princess, into a wall or door in the hallway of the apartment. He told officers he believed the dog was dead or severely hurt.

Officers found the dog alive inside the apartment on a bed. The dog had a difficult time standing and was disoriented. A veterinarian found the dog had a buildup of fluid on the brain and brain swelling and likely had a bulging or slipped disc.

Princess is now recovering at the Cedar Rapids Animal Shelter.

