Local fire departments warn people of hearing damage from backyard fireworks

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Solon Fire and Rescue responded to several fireworks-related calls this weekend. Most were calls that firefighters said were easily contained. But with the holiday not quite over, they want to warn people to be smart with their explosives.

Responders told us fireworks, in the hands of amateurs, can often lead to burns, eye injuries, and even loss of fingers. The explosions can also lead to partial or total hearing loss. Depending on the size of the firework and how close one stands to it when it goes off, firefighters note they can be as loud as a jackhammer.

Smaller, volunteer fire departments, like Solon, often have people trained in multiple fields. Solon Fire Operations Captain Jordan Siddell said they’re equipped to handle almost any situation.

”All of our members are fire-trained and they’re also medically trained, from first responder, all the way up to EMT level,” Siddell said.

Emergency responders also ask people to be mindful of others. Light off any fireworks and set a safe distance from your house and other people, and be considerate of neighbors and pets.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.