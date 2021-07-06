Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Local fire departments warn people of hearing damage from backyard fireworks

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Solon Fire and Rescue responded to several fireworks-related calls this weekend. Most were calls that firefighters said were easily contained. But with the holiday not quite over, they want to warn people to be smart with their explosives.

Responders told us fireworks, in the hands of amateurs, can often lead to burns, eye injuries, and even loss of fingers. The explosions can also lead to partial or total hearing loss. Depending on the size of the firework and how close one stands to it when it goes off, firefighters note they can be as loud as a jackhammer.

Smaller, volunteer fire departments, like Solon, often have people trained in multiple fields. Solon Fire Operations Captain Jordan Siddell said they’re equipped to handle almost any situation.

”All of our members are fire-trained and they’re also medically trained, from first responder, all the way up to EMT level,” Siddell said.

Emergency responders also ask people to be mindful of others. Light off any fireworks and set a safe distance from your house and other people, and be considerate of neighbors and pets.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday,...
11 year-old identified as one killed in Adventureland Park accident
Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday,...
Four people hurt when water ride flips at Adventureland
Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, near Palo, on May 22, 2021.
Investigation underway after two bodies found in car near Palo
Police tape.
One person killed, 3 others injured, by car after central Iowa parade
Crews respond to a garage fire in Linn County on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Garage catches fire near Hiawatha after fireworks incident

Latest News

Ambulance leaving the scene of Interstate 380 crash.
At least two people seriously hurt in Interstate 380 crash
Fireworks damage in Cedar Rapids.
Almost 500 calls to Cedar Rapids Police concerning fireworks over weekend
Fireworks in Dubuque
Fireworks a risk for physical injury, hearing loss
Police at a shooting crime scene.
Rash of shootings, deaths over holiday weekend in the United States