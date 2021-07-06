Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Kid beats cancer, donates toys to hospital

By KMBC staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - A 7 year-old Missouri boy won the fight against cancer, and now he is doing all that he can to help others.

Tripp Hughes got to ring a Kansas City Fire Department truck bell Sunday to celebrate his last chemo treatment pill.

“It’s just been a roller coaster,” Tripp said.

He had been fighting cancer since he was 4, and the little guy won. Tripp said he feels “amazing.”

For a recent birthday, he had the idea collect toys and cash for the hospital who helped him instead of getting gifts himself.

“They’re running low on toys, because they let the kids take some of the toys home with them, so we just want to help,” he said.

Krista Hughes, his mother, said friends and family have been asking what they can get him to celebrate.

“We knew he just didn’t need anything, and so from there I just kind of tumbled into what can we do to help give back?” she said.

Tripp and his friends have been able to donate more than 2,500 toys to Children’s Mercy Hospital and more than $6,000.

“Every time that we go there, they’re willing to give anything and everything we need for Tripp,” the mom said.

“I just hope this inspires other kids to do other helpful things,” Tripp said.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday,...
11 year-old identified as one killed in Adventureland Park accident
Ambulance leaving the scene of Interstate 380 crash.
Two seriously hurt in I-380, Highway 30 ramp crash
people shoot fireworks at each other in Memphis, Tennessee on July 4, 2021 (CNN).
Watch: Fireworks fight caught on camera in Memphis
Missing teen Ajla Pajazetovic
Operation Quickfind: Ajla Pajazetovic
Johnson said that he worries the price of gas will continue to increase following the decision...
Keystone Pipeline company suing Biden Administration for $15 billion

Latest News

In less than 3-weeks, Iowans will be able to bet on who they think will bring home the gold at...
Iowa gambling addiction experts share concerns over sports betting as Olympics near
On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in...
Official: 4 more victims found in rubble of condo collapse; death toll at 32
Nikole Hannah-Jones, developer of The 1619 Project.
Nikole Hannah-Jones chooses Howard over UNC-Chapel Hill
A 7 year-old Missouri boy beats cancer and aims to help others.
Kid beats cancer, donates toys to hospital