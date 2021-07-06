Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

For Johansson, fans, ‘Black Widow’ is a decade in the making

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - It’s not free, but Marvel’s long-awaited “Black Widow” standalone comes to Disney+ on Friday for a $29.99 rental (it’s debuting simultaneously in theaters nationwide).

Not entirely an origin story, not entirely a farewell, this film directed by Cate Shortland picks up in the middle with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.

It takes place after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and finds her reuniting with her superspy sister (a sharp and funny Florence Pugh) to take down the organization that robbed both of their childhoods.

“Stranger Things’” David Harbour and Rachel Weisz also star.

The film kicks off Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday,...
11 year-old identified as one killed in Adventureland Park accident
Ambulance leaving the scene of Interstate 380 crash.
Two seriously hurt in I-380, Highway 30 ramp crash
people shoot fireworks at each other in Memphis, Tennessee on July 4, 2021 (CNN).
Watch: Fireworks fight caught on camera in Memphis
Missing teen Ajla Pajazetovic
Operation Quickfind: Ajla Pajazetovic
Johnson said that he worries the price of gas will continue to increase following the decision...
Keystone Pipeline company suing Biden Administration for $15 billion

Latest News

Scarlett Johansson stars in the long-awaited stand-alone film that explains more of the...
'Black Widow' gets her own movie
Cedar Rapids backyard fire destroys shed, attributed to fireworks
Britney Spears manager, Larry Rudolph, wrote in his resignation that he has not spoken to her...
Britney Spears’ longtime manager resigns
Three to 5 inches of rainfall with localized maximum totals of up to 8 inches of rain are...
Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, lashing Florida Keys