Jesup boy a finalist for the ‘Stuck At Prom’ scholarship

JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - Casey Alferick, a recent graduate of Jesup High School, is a top-five finalist for the Duck brand duct tape $10,000 scholarship. Alferick and hundreds of others across the United States designed prom tuxedos and dresses entirely with duct tape.

Casey Alfericks inspiration for his prom outfit: Iowa. Alferick designed his suit with his home state in mind. The outfit pays tribute to agriculture, the state flag, and the American Gothic painting by Grant Wood. The design required 15 rolls of duct tape and 80 hours to complete.

“I did it all during study halls at school and stuff. So it was about two, three class periods a day,” said Casey.

Casey’s mother did not know her son had entered the competition until he brought his creation home.

“We were talking to him about getting online, and, you know, being responsible and looking up all these scholarships and applying for them, which he did,” said Kay Akferick, Casey’s mother. “I didn’t even know that he had entered this contest until he just kind of brought this suit home one day. And I’m like, What is this?”

Casey says this scholarship will mean a lot to him both financially and personally.

“I’d have basically my whole first year paid,” said Casey. “It’d be really cool too just because it’s, you know, state of Iowa, small-town me, and just would be super cool,”.

Both of Casey’s parents are proud of their son and his accomplishments this far; regardless of the outcome of the competition.

“I’m just proud of them proud for who he is, and charting his own path,” said Thomas Alferink, Casey’s father. “It’s just a way for kids that don’t like to write essays to put themselves out there and be different,”.

The Afernick family is hoping the community can come together to help their son win the national scholarship. Voting for the Stuck At Home scholarship will continue until July 14th. Voters are able to vote once every 24 hours per email address.

