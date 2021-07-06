Iowa ‘Vaccine Hunter’ website developer creates new site for golf tee times

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - An Ankeny software developer is using his skills to help Iowans find tee-times for golf.

Todd Brady developed the ‘Vaccine Hunter website’ earlier this year to help people find COVID-19 vaccines.

But now he’s taking a step back to help people find the perfect time, to try and get a hole-in-one.

Brady created the Tee Me website that lets people enter their zip code and the distance they’re willing to travel for a round of golf. The site then generates tee-times.

From there you can pick the number of players in your group, price point, and whether you want a morning or afternoon time.

Brady says his real goal is to help people get outside and enjoy some time together. Especially after a year of social distancing.

“My goal for this is to get people outside and have a summer and just have some leisure,” Brady said. “This past year has been kind of a mess, and it’d be nice to get outside, and I think that fits that.”

Brady says he will continue to run vaccine hunter to help get more Iowans vaccinated.

He says it makes him feel really good with how many people his websites have helped.

