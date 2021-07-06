Show You Care
Iowa man arrested with riffle in Chicago hotel room

By Adam Carros
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chicago police arrested an Iowa man who had a rifle in a hotel that overlooked the famed Navy Pier.

32 year-old Keegan Casteel of Ankeny was arrested Sunday and faces two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Chicago police say cleaning staff found the rifle on a windowsill and alerted police.

“Our joint terrorism task force officers debrief interviewed this person along with a companion and we are continuing this investigation. The circumstances are this, the employee alerted us we made contact with this person, made the arrest, began interviews, and also conducting gun tracing of both the rifle and the handgun for further investigation. There’s no previous history of this person nor any other issues in our federal databases, but obviously very concerning given the position of the W Hotel to Navy Pier,” said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

